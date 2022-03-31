Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
• Phillip Shane Adkins, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Kevin Grant Garrard, 46 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with attempt to elude and failure to pay.
• Bryan C. McCutchen, 54 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Don Roden, 48 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and hunting without permission.
• Chasity Nicole Summerford, 41 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice using false identification, certain persons forbidden to carry firearms and failure to pay.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
• Amanda Lashon Boran, 42 of Bryant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Melanie Carano, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Christopher J. Carlton, 32 of Section, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and bond revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Zachary James Chance, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of failure to pay.
• Jason Freeman, 39 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Keith Garrard, 48 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Felisha Green, 32 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher James Mershon, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Terry D. Myers, 66 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandi Renee Paradise, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darryl Lance Smith Jr., 33 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Gary Thomas Wright Jr., 36 of Pisgah, was charged with theft of property second degree.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
• Damon Cain Johnson, 25 of Dutton, was charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
MONDAY, MARCH 28
• Dustin Anthony Dolberry, 40 of Pulaski, Tennessee, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Max Austin Kirby, 28 of Bryant, was charged with harassing communications/
• Jason Heath Maynor, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kristen Michele Rice, 30 of Langston, was charged with chemical endangerment to a child.
• Tristan Lee Guthrie, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tony Careathers, 18 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with attempt to elude.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
• Tyshone McCowen, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tristan Lee Guthrie, 25 of Higdon, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tina Faith Glover, 56 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of marijuana second degree.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
• Angela Gail Rich, 44 of Powell, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 42 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nancy Horton, 60 of Guntersville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Triston Southerland, 27 of Collinsville, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
• Tommy Lee Hubbard, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Jensen, 79 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, MARCH 28
• Tommy Lee Ralston, 44 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 43 of Cedar Bluff, was charged with failure to appear.
