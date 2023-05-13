First Southern State Bank today announced the 2023 Young Leader Scholarship winners for Jackson County.
Lucy Alred plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville to pursue a degree in Marketing & Finance. Ms. Alred is a graduate of North Jackson High School.
Kaylen Hamlen plans to attend University of Tennessee in Chattanooga this fall to pursue a degree in Nursing. Ms. Hamlen is a graduate of North Sand Mountain High School.
Wilson Hill plans to attend Auburn University to pursue a degree in Computer Science. Mr. Hill is a graduate of Scottsboro High School.
Lily Patalas plans to attend the University of Alabama to pursue a degree in Business / Finance. Ms. Patalas is a graduate of Pisgah High School.
Ashlyn Reed plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College, transferring to Athens State University to study Elementary Education. Ms. Reed is a graduate of Section High School.
Trinity Seale plans to attend Auburn University to pursue a degree in Graphic Design. Ms. Seale is a graduate of North Jackson High School.
Jessica Sirten plans to attend Huntingdon College and pursue a degree in Exercise Science to then become an Occupational Therapist. Ms. Sirten is a graduate of Woodville High School.
“For over 20 years, First Southern State Bank has offered leadership scholarships to members of the Senior Class of the High Schools in the communities in which we serve,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. Our 2023 Young Leaders are all exceptional students and have endless potential! We wish them every success as they go forward to follow their dreams.”
