Spay Neuter Jackson County AL (SNJCA) will have a yard sale fundraiser Saturday, June 6 at 2818 Veterans Drive in Scottsboro, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All of the proceeds will benefit their lower income spay and neuter program for Jackson County residents.
Since their 2017 inception, SNJCA has helped pet owners spay and neuter over 1,400 cats and dogs and also receive a rabies vaccine. These 1,400 unaltered cats and dogs could have easily had thousands of unwanted kittens and puppies in our community. The average number of litters a fertile cat produces is 1 to 2 a year with the average litter being from 4 to 6 kittens. An average dog produces 1 litter with 4 to 6 puppies. SNJCA’s mission is to lower our counties large stray and unwanted pet population, stop pet abandonment and eliminate euthanizing at the Scottsboro Shelter. Doing this will also increase adoption rates at our shelter and decrease the need to find northern rescues for so many unwanted animals in Alabama.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic SNJCA has been unable to have fundraising events and donations have been low. But they have still been able to spay or neuter 134 Jackson County pets through their lower income voucher program. In January before the pandemic started, they issued 56 vouchers to Jackson County residents. This was a record month. To qualify for the voucher program you must be a Jackson County resident with a yearly household income of $40,000 or less or be on government assistance or social security.
A cat spay or neuter is $30 and a dog is $40. There are four county veterinarian clinics that help with the program and take vouchers. They are Phillips Small Animal Clinic, Rolling Pet Mobile Vet, Mud Creek Veterinary Services and Mountain Top Animal Clinic. You can apply for the program at www.snjca.org, request an application through Facebook messenger, or call/text 256-299-9726 and have an application mailed. You must include proof you qualify for the program with your application.
For residents who don’t qualify for the voucher program, SNJCA does monthly transports to North Alabama Spay Neuter Clinic in Huntsville and Southern Alliance Spay Neuter Clinic in Fayetteville. All information including transport dates, available spots and prices are on their Facebook page. You only pay the discounted clinic prices, the transportation is free.
From 2017 to 2019 SNJCA transported 551 dogs and cats to these clinics. Even though April’s transports were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, 52 dogs and cats made the trips so far this year.
On Aug. 22, SNJCA is planning to have their second annual silent auction at Warehouse 207 in Scottsboro. This is a fun and exciting event with live music, food, drinks, games and door prizes. You will be able to bid on all types of great auction items including paintings, restaurant dining packages, tickets to outdoor events, zoos and museums, retail/automotive items, cat and dog merchandise and grooming certificates.
There is something for everyone. A complete list of the auction items will be posted on the Facebook event page. If you are interested in being a sponsor for the auction or donating please contact Denise White at 256-609-5878 or denise@scottsboro.org.
Spay Neuter Jackson County AL needs volunteers to help with events, grant writing, public outreach and education. If you can help, please call 256-299-9726. They are a nonprofit always in need of donations. Their funding does not come from the county, state, or federal government.
Please donate at www.snjcal.org, on their Facebook page or mail a donation to SNJCA, P.O. Box 972, Scottsboro, Al 35768. Since SNJCA is an approved 501(c)(3) charity, cash donations are fully tax deductible within the IRS determination.
