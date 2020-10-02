Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
• A report of theft on County Road 147 in Stevenson.
• A report of theft on County Road 422 in Henagar.
• A report of harassment on County Road 43 in Section.
• A report of reckless endangerment on County Road 367 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 53 in Stevenson.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
• A report of fraud on County Road 44 in Section.
• A report of criminal mischief at Section Town Park.
• A report of criminal mischief on Church Street in Section.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
• A report of burglary on County Road 140 in Estillfork.
• A report of burglary on County Road 195 in Skyline.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
• Eric Dwayne Woods, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jimah Brandon Carroll, 28 of Bryant, was charged with reckless endangerment.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
• David Prince, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Steven Michael Mauser, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Heath Allan Dixon, 43 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Samuel Lee Beal, 52 of Section, was arrested on three counts of violation of sex offender registration and notification act.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
• Sarah Fox, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for chemical endangerment of a child.
• Joshua Paul Akins, 31 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kenneth Eugene Posey, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay, escape third degree and violation of sex offender registration and notification act.
• Carter Doran Gasque, 50 of Langston, was charged with five counts of violation of release order.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
• At 2:30 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 700 block of Broad Street.
• At 2:34 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:18 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:47 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:31 p.m., a report of identity theft in the 300 block of Sharon Street.
• At 9:14 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 2900 block of Veterans Drive.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
• At 7:10 a.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle in the 3500 block of South Broad Street.
• At 11:37 a.m., a report of forgery first degree in the 300 block of Harbor Drive.
• At 12:58 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 1000 block of East Willow Street.
• At 3:53 p.m., a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 2800 block of Old Larkinsville Road.
• At 4:32 p.m., a report of harassing communications in the 800 block of Tupelo Pike.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
• Fantasia Lashay Smart, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jasmine Marie Smart, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• James Earl Bailey, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants of theft of services fourth degree and utility diversion tampering.
• Charles Wendell Corbitt, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
• Shannon Lacey McGuire, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Shayne Joseph Benoit, 47 of Athens, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Kristin Newman, 31 of Rainsville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
• Marcus Shane Anderson, 24 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Rose May Baugh, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Charles E. Palmour, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an attempt to elude warrant.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
• Ashley Nicole Hudson, 31 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
