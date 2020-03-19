Russell Cave National Monument is modifying operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
As of March 18, the Russell Cave Visitor Center is closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, all other park areas, including the walk to the cave, and the hiking trail will remain open to provide healthy options for the public.
