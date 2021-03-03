Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
• A report of a DUI on Highway 40 in Henagar.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 30 in Woodville.
• A report of a domestic incident on County Road 1 in Paint Rock.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
• A report of criminal mischief on Oak Street in Hollywood.
• A report of public intoxication on Highway 79 in Skyline.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 79 in Scottsboro.
• A report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Evans Road in Langston.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
• A report of criminal mischief on Venson Street in Woodville.
• A report of a domestic incident on County Road 462 in Pisgah.
MONDAY, MARCH 1
• A report of theft on County Road 96 in Stevenson.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
• Joshua Arvel Wilson, 40 of Woodville, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• Jason Lebron Thompson, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with using false identification, attempt to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Raymond Florence, 64 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Terry Wayne Davis, of Dutton, was charged with assault third degree.
• Dylan Cochran, 29 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with assault third degree and three counts of failure to pay.
• Robert Wayne Brownfield, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
• Lamar Wade, 24 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Toby James Shirley, 49 of Dutton, was charged with permitting livestock to run at large.
• Jason Lebron Thompson, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Esdras Lopez Agulair, 21 of Henagar, was charged with DUI.
• Brittney Carwile, 35 of Toney, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeffery Thomas George, 48 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Dylan Golden, 24 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Ray Charles Hatley, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Melissa Hutchins, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Steven Kirk, 53 of Bridgeport, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Jacob Whiting, 21 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
• Jonathan Patrick Brewer, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Gerald Timothy Watkins, 33 of Lacey Springs, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
• Lisa Marie Armstrong, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree.
• Marquiz Thompson, 38 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
MONDAY, MARCH 1
• Jacob Whiting, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Jallen Hammonds, 20 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• William Marcus St. Clair, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Melissa Ann Steele, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Ryan Thomas, 34 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 1
• At 6 a.m., a report of assault third degree in the 2000 block of Porter Road.
• At 4 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 500 block of Willow Street.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
• Robert Wayne Brownfield, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• James Michael McGaha, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Lebron Thompson, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with using false identification, attempt to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Willie Taylor, 72 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an indecent exposure warrant.
• Sandra Utter, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Michael Livingston, 68 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 25 days in city jail.
• Jeremy David McKinney, 42 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
• Rodney Bryan Miller, of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeffery Thomas George, 48 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Devor, 37 of Fackler, was ordered to serve 20 days in city jail.
• James Harold Waller Jr., 37 of Grant, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Adam Troy Manning II, 50 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 10 days in city jail.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
• Landon Bennett, 21 of Georgia, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Nicole Renee Culver, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Zack Tidwell, 33 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
• William Marcus St. Clair, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Veronica Nichole King, 33 of Langston, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Brewer, 38 of Skyline, was charged with public intoxication.
• Michael Bailey, 47, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lisa Marie Armstrong, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
• April Darnell Steele, 43 of Sylvania, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, MARCH 1
• Devida Douglas, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Aaron David Arndt, 39 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Dylan Golden, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ronald Keith Crabtree, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
• Amos Charles Fletcher, 37 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
