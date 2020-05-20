A Fyffe man was killed near Scottsboro Monday in a single-vehicle wreck, according to Alabama State Troopers.
William Robert Floyd, 59, was killed when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and collided with a tree. Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on County Road 21, three miles north of Scottsboro.
State troopers are investigating the accident.
