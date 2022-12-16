For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, a state measured school accountability report was released. This School Report Card shows that two schools in the Jackson County School System scored an A.
Those schools were North Sand Mountain High School and Skyline High School.
Jackson County Superintendent Jason Davidson said, “Overall I am very pleased with the improvement of the district. Despite all of the challenges the last three years have brought, the district’s report card score improved from an 84 to 88 which is a testament to the hard work of all the administrators, teachers, and students of Jackson County.”
“Under the leadership of Mr. Dukes (Kevin Dukes, former county school superintendent), the district went from a C system to a B system with an increase of 10 points over the last five years. We are celebrating the areas of growth and continuously working to make improvements to become an A system and carry on with Mr. Dukes’s vision.”
The Jackson County School System tied for fourth in the state out of 67 county school systems and tied for 28th in the state out of all 145 school districts. There was an increase of scores in seven of the county schools.
North Sand Mountain High School Principal Dusty Roden said, “We are extremely proud of our students, staff, and community. We appreciate the support from our community and parents for setting a high standard for education. This is a great honor and achievement for North Sand Mountain School!”
Skyline High School Principal Drew McNutt credits his faculty and staff as having the biggest influence on their excellent report. “You are not going to work with a better group of professionals who come to work every day, and their dedication is a direct reflection of this report. They challenge their students. They are vested in the students, and they care about them. This is about a team not just one individual. Skyline is a very special place, and we are excited about the future. Their goal is to score a 100 as Skyline continues to grow.”
Academic indicators used to score schools include academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rate, and EL proficiency progress. School quality and student success indicators are chronic absenteeism and college and career readiness.
Jackson County schools scored strong in the graduation rate and academic growth. The system showed a 95 percent graduation rate and a 100 percent academic growth which is based on ACAP Summative, ACAP Alternate, and ACT data.
Academic achievement based on the ACAP Summative, ACAP Alternate and ACT assessment date was 61.8 percent. EL proficiency progress was at 51.9 percent based on WIDA ACCESS for grades 3-8 and 11.
Chronic absenteeism scored 86 percent. This is based on the ninth month attendance report for grades k-12. College and Career Readiness was at 86.8 percent based on CCR enrollment counts.
Jackson County Schools scoring a B were Pisgah 89, Dutton Elementary 88, Rosalie Elementary 85, Hollywood Elementary 84, Section High School 83, Bridgeport Middle 82, Bryant Elementary 82, Flat Rock 82, Stevenson Elementary 81, and Stevenson Middle 81.
Three schools scored a C with North Jackson High School’s score of 79 just missing a B by one point. Macedonia Elementary and Woodville High School both scored a 75.
