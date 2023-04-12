A Shelby County man is facing charges following a shooting outside of a Jackson County grocery store.
Channing Anwara Mitchell, 30 of Columbiana, is facing multiple charges following a shooting in the Foodland parking lot in Stevenson Sunday afternoon.
Mitchell has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of first degree assault, one count of shooting into an occupied building, two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm.
Police said the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday when Mitchell ran into his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
“They called family members to come up there and run him off, but he went to his car and got a weapon and started firing,” said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. “(He) fired as he drove off, fired several rounds that hit vehicles and buildings. There was about a 40-yard area that bullets hit.”
One person who was not involved in the matter was injured when he was struck once in the upper leg as he walked to his car after shopping, Harnen said.
Mitchell turned himself in at the Stevenson Police Department approximately two hours after the incident. He currently remains in the Jackson County Jail and no bond has been set.
Stevenson police, an off-duty Hollywood police officer and Stevenson Fire and Rescue responded along with sheriff deputies. Harnen said Stevenson Fire and Rescue attended the injured bystander and allowed use of their firetruck ladder to assist in evidence collection.
