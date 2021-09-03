Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
• Dustin Clyde Phillips, 23 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Dixie Lee McGullion, 40 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
• Damian Blaze Wade, 20 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a court order.
• Elijah Cole Stiles, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
• William Martin Holt, 58 of Birmingham, was charged with escape second degree.
• Timmothy Beavers, 31 of Rainsville, was arrested on a two counts of probation revocation.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
• Brandi Nicole Battles, 37 of Woodville, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and criminal trespassing.
• Larry Michael Golden, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Lee Ingle, 26 of Odenville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Luke Aaron Knight, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Samuel Nicholson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Kelton Duran Parker, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
• Crystal Lucille Clements, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Hollis Lee Hutchins, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with violation of court order.
• Brandi Nicole Battles, 37 of Woodville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Austin Loudermilk, 25 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tracie Lynn Mark, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
• Wanda Annette Dunn, 27 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Guy, 59 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Sherry Whitaker, 60 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Samuel Nicholson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 38 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
