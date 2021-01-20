The family fun returns to Rainsville when Loomis Bros. Circus presents “3-Rings of Fun For 2021!”— a limited 2-day engagement running Monday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center with daily performances at 4:30 and 7:30 pm.
In their biggest production to date, “America’s Greatest Circus”, features an international cast of performers and exotic animals including White Siberian and Royal Bengal tigers, Asian and African elephants, American Liberty show ponies, and more— all backed by the fabulous Loomis Brothers Circus Orchestra.
As always, renowned ringmaster Justin Loomis will be your guide to the pageantry for a spectacle where all your favorite circus acts abound. From the beautiful aerial ballet, to the exciting motorcycle globe, to the dangerous den of ferocious tigers - you and your family will partake on a magical journey around the world without even leaving your seat! Plus, you will not want to miss the North American premiere of the “High-Flying Eagles “acrobatic troupe all the way from Belarus.
The circus remains the best value in family entertainment with full priced adult tickets still costing only $20. As a bonus, each adult ticket includes free admission for up to 2 children ages 2-12. Tickets can be purchased online at loomiscircus.com or at the door beginning one hour prior to each show time. Seating is general admission — so be sure to arrive early to grab the best spot!
Finally, to help the community mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Loomis Bros. Circus will be taking extra precautions at each event to promote the health and safety of valued guests, crew members, and performers. To learn more about these additional measures, visit loomiscircus.com/COVID19.
The Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center is located at 1571 McCurdy Avenue N, in Rainsville.
