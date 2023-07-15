If you are looking for a good book to read on these hot summer days, you need to look no further than the Scottsboro Public Library. There is something for every reader, and the staff is happy to help you find that good read.
The staff just released the names of the top 20 checked out book. Some of them are from well-known authors while others you might not know as well. It’s always good to see what your favorite author has released. Some, but not all, of these books may be in the seven day group. Rules have changed at the library, so you are now allowed to check out two of the one-week books on your card.
The top 20 books include four by Colleen Hoover, It starts with us, It ends with us, Ugly Love, and Verity; two by James Patterson, Countdown and The House of Wolves; and two by Danielle Steel, The Whittlers and Without a Trace.
Others in the top 20 checkouts were The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham; Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult; Righteous Prey by John Sandford; Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens; Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver; Long Shadows by David Baldacci; Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger; Wyoming Homecoming by Diana Palmer; The House at the end of the World by Dean Koontz; Desert Star by Michael Connelly; No Plan B by Lee Child; and The Christmas Hummingbird by Davis Bunn.
Many of these authors also have other books on the library shelves. If the one you are looking for is out, you could always try another one. You might find a new favorite that way.
The library is now allowing patrons to check out 10 books rather than the five previously allowed. They have also dropped late charges for the summer. The library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They have extended their hours to help those who might need to drop by before or after work. There are also all types of programs offered at the library. Just check out their Facebook page to find out what’s happening. There are things for people of all ages.
