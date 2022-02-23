Gas prices in Alabama have risen five cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.29, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,348 stations in the state. In Jackson County, according to AAA Alabama, it’s even higher at $3.30 per gallon.
Gas prices in Alabama are 27.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
There is appears no end in sight, either.
“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices keep moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.
De Haan said the weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong arm invasion of Ukraine.
“We’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand,” added De Haan.
