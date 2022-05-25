Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 20
• Enoc Noe Ambracio De Leon, 39 of Bridgeport, was charged with public intoxication.
• Holly Cooper, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Remorris Hollomon, 42 of Albertville, was arrested on a bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Shawnice D. Linder, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Teresa Elaine Phillips, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Quneta Reed, 48 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Sryock, 18 of Pisgah, was charged with fleeing to elude and reckless endangerment.
• Ravon Talley, 46 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
• Dacia Claire Long, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of violation of release order.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
• Jathan Hunter Harris, 44 of Decatur, was charged with possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Larry Mefford, 31 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabetha Mullican, 24 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 24 hours in county jail.
• Christopher Rice, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
• Jonathan Mark Hall, 39 of Toney, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harold McCrary, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Carolyn Juanita Owens, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond removal.
MONDAY, MAY 23
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• James Calvin Cornelison, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
• Jonathan Bailey Smith, 22 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Wesley Jay Rorex, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Howard Cothrean II, 31 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a judge’s order.
TUESDAY, MAY 24
• Annette C. Harrison Blair, 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jordan Lee Cushen, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 20
• Sadron Lampert, of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Zachery Nichols, 43, was charged with public intoxication.
• John Wayne Kirby, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Staggs, 43 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
• Jathan Hunter Harris, 44 of Decatur, was charged with possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Larry Wayne Hill, 64 of Gurley, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dakota Blake Gray, 23 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
• Andres Martin Pascual, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and DUI.
• Jonathan D. Anderson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree simple assault.
• Nicholas Sryock, 18 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Paul Reed, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• David Wayne Wilson, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, MAY 23
• Ramon Cano, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicole Renee Culver, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
