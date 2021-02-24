After months of debate and over a year after a deadly fire destroyed the docs at the Jackson County Park, the Jackson County Commission voted to solicit bids for the addition of camping sites at the park.
"We've done a lot at the park over the last several years," said Vice-Chairman Jason Venable. "We hope to continue to develop things that will attract and be an asset to people that are using the park."
Commissioner Danny Rich presented the motion to move forward during the meeting on Feb. 22. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kevin McBride and approved through a unanimous vote by all present.
Commissioner AJ Buckner and Chairman Tim Guffey were not present. After the meeting Buckner did add he supported the decision and believes that camp grounds will be the most profitable option for the commission.
"We all believe it is more profitable to have the camping," agreed Venable.
According to Carl Barnes, the director of the parks department for Jackson County, during a previous meeting of the County Commission, the Park Department has more individuals who have expressed interest in camp grounds than in dock space and boating for the park area.
At the commission's Jan. 4 meeting, Barnes stated there were roughly 125 individuals interested in camping areas and at most 35 interested in a dock system.
"Either way you go, you're going to make your money back," said Barnes during a previous meeting.
The money for the project will come from a roughly $500,000 of insurance money the county will receive that must be used for a capital improvement on the site.
According to Venable, part of the commission's decision to go with a camp ground project was due to the potential for a faster return on the Commission's investment as it's likely that the camp grounds will be more profitable than a dock project.
The commission did not rule out the potential for future projects at the site and has previously said that the camp grounds do not rule out a future dock project.
The commissioners had previously discussed two plans: one that would rebuild the dock system and another that would add a number of cabins to the property. According to the commission they are limited on what they are able to do with the property.
The commission's action on the project selection were also spurred by the insurance company. At a Jan. 4 meeting, Bob Manning, the county manager, stated that the insurance company had contacted the commission requesting an update on the project.
Since the fire at the park which cost 10 lives in January 2020, the insurance company has been paying the county lost income with a promise for a payout to replace the dock or to add another similar improvement to the park.
According to Manning, the company had signaled that if the commission was not to move quickly with the project there was a potential that the lost income payments would not continue.
The bid process suggested at a previous meeting has allowed the commission to define a scope of work — in this case adding camping sites to the park — and then set a price for the work. Contractors will then tailor their bids for the maximum number of sites that they can build within the price.
This will allow the commission to maximize the county’s return on investment in the project as previous estimates of the cost of such a project were at least 10 years old according to Barnes.
This will allow the commission to define the scope of the work and to effectively utilize funding.
According to Venable, the vote to approve a direction for the project is just the first step in the project and represents the commission’s commitment to economic development and the communities of Jackson County.
