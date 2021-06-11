Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced recently the appointment of Dr. Jimmy Hodges as interim president at Calhoun Community College.
Hodges’s 40 years of experience span higher education administration, manufacturing, and drafting and design technology. He currently serves as a Regional Workforce Director for the Alabama Community College System and previously served as Dean of Applied Technologies at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
“Dr. Hodges’s familiarity with the ACCS coupled with his skills and industry experience makes him an ideal leader during this time of transition,” Baker said. “Jimmy’s commitment to student success is evident and his work to improve the lives of Alabama’s students will be well received at Calhoun. The students, faculty, staff, and administration at Calhoun will be in great hands with Dr. Hodges at the helm.”
Hodges began his career as a machinist and served in various manufacturing industry roles for the better part of 20 years. In 2000, he utilized his experience to begin training the next generation as a Drafting Instructor at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT).
He then joined the faculty at Wallace State as Drafting Department Chairman and Instructor and was later promoted to Dean of Applied Technologies. Hodges earned a Diploma in Machine Shop Technology from Wallace State and an Associate of Applied Science in Machine Tool Technology from Calhoun.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Career and Technical Education and a Bachelor of Science in Management of Technology from Athens State University. He also earned a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from the University of Alabama.
“Alabama’s community colleges are the gateway to a better future for tens of thousands of students each year and Calhoun delivers on that promise throughout North Alabama,” said Hodges. “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity and I look forward to working alongside the talented faculty, staff, and administrators at the state’s largest community college.”
Hodges’s tenure at Calhoun Community College began on Tuesday, June 1.
