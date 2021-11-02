Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
• Darrell Anthony Bouldin, 42 of Rainsville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 29 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to pay.
• Dillon Robert Barrett, 22 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jacklyn Burns, 31 of Henagar, was charged with domestic violence assault.
• John Daniel Campbell, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Paul Nathaniel Dunn, 71 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Larry Lee Glass, 53 of Hollywood, was arrested on grand jury indictment for sexual abuse first degree.
• Jeremy Ryan Hammons, 26 of Paint Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stephanie Ann Ledwell, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tracey McLemore, 49 of Jasper, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
• Ethan Gamble, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Thomas Hayes, 35 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• Mary McAllister, 55 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Jeremy Kenneth Gifford, 56 of Estill Fork, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• Robert Ervin Allen, 23 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bret Shane Carson, 26 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI.
• Barron Keith Richardson, 48 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Theodore Franklin Smith, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Derrick William York, 38 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
• Billy Joe Rutledge, 55 of Cullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree.
• Tyler Wade Precise, 29 of Dutton, was held in county jail for DeKalb County.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 57 of Scottsboro, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• William Blaine Miller, 23, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Christian Loren LeMaster, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
• Katie Phipps, 32 of Huntsville, was charged with attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude by foot, reckless endangerment and DUI.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
• Stephanie Ann Ledwell, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft warrant.
• Jason McBride, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
• Billy Joe Rutledge, 55 of Cullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree.
• Haley Nicole Mayes, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and assault third degree.
• Jerry Glenn Oliver, 25 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 30 days in city jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.