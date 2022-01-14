The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is expected to repair work on Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge, between Stevenson and Flat Rock on Highway 117, this summer.
At Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting and work session, Chairman Bill Nance said the state has reached out to the county seeking a view on closures of the bridge.
Nance said the state said if the bridge is closed, the work can be done in six months. If one lane remains open, the project could take up to two years to finish.
“I have discussions with the legislative delegation and Stevenson Mayor Rickey Steele,” said Nance. “We believe we can’t afford to close the bridge to the safety and well-being of citizens, especially in emergency situations.”
Nance said no one locally supports closing the bridge.
Commissioner Jason Venable said it is a state route with state funds.
“It’s the state’s decision,” he said. “We hope they take our recommendations.”
Commissioner Danny Rich said closing the bridge would a hardship on a lot of people.
The bridge was built in 1958 by American Bridge Company of New York. It’s structure length is 1,401 feet. It is believed up to 3,200 vehicles cross the bridge daily.
