The Scottsboro City Council held a work session on Monday, with seven items on the agenda being discussed and all seven being approved for a vote for next week’s city council meeting.
The first item of the agenda was a tourism grant application from the Scottsboro High School Band for their fifth year of the Marching Band Festival. Band Booster President Preston Carlson reported that last year’s festival went well and with the preparations they’ve made for this year’s festival, they look to have a bigger even than last years, requesting a $4,500 tourism grant from the council.
The next item was a Bid and Contract for the Pickleball Courts Pavilion. Project manager Jim Olyniec spoke to the council, reporting on the progress for the complex as well as the details for the pavilion bid. The low bid was $89,500 from TCB Electric, which Olyniec requested the council approve along with a $5,000 contingency to allow for quick decisions to be made should unexpected conditions arise.
Next, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Roden requested that the city council reappropriate $4,000 of tourism grant money from two previously approved fishing tournaments to go back towards a Toyota Series fishing tournament also previously approved by the council. The two tournaments that are being called to have funds moved would be from the Alabama Bass Federation.
The reason for this request is because the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce doesn’t have the funds to cover paying for all of these tournaments and the Toyota Series is the better tournament to keep.
The council then briefly discussed appropriation for the Goose Pond 4th of July fireworks, with the city continuing its long agreement with Goose Pond to cover their costs of fireworks for their annual 4th of July firework show. This year’s firework show cost $4,000, which would be covered through tourism grant funds.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus then spoke with the council about a couple of purchases the Fire Department is looking to make. The first item they’re looking to purchase is reporting software.
The current software used by the Fire Department was acquired by a different company and will no longer be supported and will no longer meet standards set by the Health Department. Though the bids are priced at above $15,000, the purchase would be set to happen after Alabama bid law changes.
Necklaus is also looking to replace vehicle extrication tools, which he is looking to acquire through a cooperative purchase agreement, listing down all the prerequisites which have already been met.
Lastly, the city council announced board vacancies for the Zoning Adjustment Board and Commercial Development Authority. The Zoning Adjustment Board has three vacancies and has a three-year term while the Commercial Development Authority has two vacancies with a four-year term. Anyone interested in either vacancies should apply in writing to the city clerk’s office, with the deadline being 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.