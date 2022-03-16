On Saturday, the Woods family gathers at Faith Covenant Church of God to celebrate Beatrice Woods’ 107th birthday. Though any celebration past 100 is always a huge milestone, this one means a little more. This birthday is the first real party they’ve had since 2019.
“Three years ago, I had a party scheduled right here and we had to cancel last minute since that’s when they shut it down, days before the party,” Beatrice Woods’ daughter Linda Woods said.
Beatrice Woods is a resident Cumberland Health and Rehab in Bridgeport. During the pandemic, Cumberland had to restrict its residents, ceasing all activities, eating in the dining room and restricting family visits.
“(I was able to visit her) probably after a couple months and that was visiting outside through the bedroom window and then they built a connection center on the front porch. They’d bring them to the front porch and I’d be on the other side of some Plexiglas on the outside and we visited that way for year,” Linda Woods said. “The last three or four months, they let me go inside to visit but we’re isolated into one little area. We have to wear masks and we have to be tested every time we go in.”
Like many other senior citizens, the lack of social activity affected Beatrice Woods and took a toll on her and many others’ health.
For today, however, she’s able to see her son, Charles, who came down from Texas, for the first time in three years. She’s able to greet all her grandchildren and relatives, who each walk up to her, say hi and wish her a happy birthday as she keeps opening up all the envelopes of birthday cards and messages, taking the time to read them all and smile before moving onto the next.
“It feels so free to be able to have all the family because we haven’t had a family reunion in all this time. It’s been wonderful to get them all down here,” Linda Woods said.
