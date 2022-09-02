On Friday, at the Scottsboro Water Sewer Gas Operations Center, many prominent people in the city, county and neighboring counties were in attendance to see Gov. Kay Ivey announce Scottsboro Water Sewer Gas’ Clean Water State Resolving Fund Grant.
“One problem we have in Alabama is aging infrastructure. Sure, there are roads and bridges that need attention and upgrades and we’re making tremendous strides and progress through Rebuild Alabama but the water infrastructure is in critical need of investments too. Water infrastructure often goes overlooked because it’s usually buried underground but I’m sure we all agree that the quality of life starts with clean water,” Ivey said. “Folks, these kinds of projects are just not cheap, especially when you consider that most of these systems were first designed and installed decades ago but like I said, a problem is really an opportunity.”
Ivey also acknowledged the work being done in other parts of the state and its $225 million dollar investments into clean water and other wastewater projects, adding that Alabama residents will benefit from these investments “for generations to come.”
When speaking, Scottsboro WSG general manager Jim Green, Jr. thanked everyone in attendance and all the people who allowed this event to happen, including Ivey, Alabama Department of Environmental Management Director Lance LeFleur and State Sen. Steve Livingston.
“We have a municipal consultant and our engineering firm on this project. Our project is already kicked off and started and luckily moving rapidly,” Green said.
With these funds, Scottsboro WSG will be working on a $24 million project to repair infiltrations that have caused some overflow problems at the wastewater treatment plant as well as to assist with some aging infrastructure.
“Today, I’d like to recognize Gov. Ivey or her vision, I’d also like to acknowledge she and her legislature for their foresight and leadership in providing these funds for wastewater and drinking water projects throughout the state,” LeFleur said. “Senator Livingston, I want to salute you for your dogged- and I repeat dogged work, to make this $14.8 million dollar funding program happen. It will serve the people of Scottsboro and the surrounding areas for many, many years to come.”
