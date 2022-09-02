On Friday, at the Scottsboro Water Sewer Gas Operations Center, many prominent people in the city, county and neighboring counties were in attendance to see Gov. Kay Ivey announce Scottsboro Water Sewer Gas’ Clean Water State Resolving Fund Grant.

“One problem we have in Alabama is aging infrastructure. Sure, there are roads and bridges that need attention and upgrades and we’re making tremendous strides and progress through Rebuild Alabama but the water infrastructure is in critical need of investments too. Water infrastructure often goes overlooked because it’s usually buried underground but I’m sure we all agree that the quality of life starts with clean water,” Ivey said. “Folks, these kinds of projects are just not cheap, especially when you consider that most of these systems were first designed and installed decades ago but like I said, a problem is really an opportunity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.