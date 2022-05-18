During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council spoke of a 10 ton HVAC unit at the Scottsboro Public Library.
Mayor Jim McCamy presented two options to the city council: replacing the evaporator coil or replacing the unit.
The evaporator coil would cost the city $4,987 while a new unit would cost an estimated $20,000.
The unit discussed is a 24-year-old unit and had a condenser replaced in 2015. Council member Mike Ashburn stated that he thinks they should just get a new unit, citing the current unit’s age and problems that will occur down the road.
The city council will make a decision on whether to replace the part or the unit next week. Should they choose to replace the unit, it would be put out for a bid.
