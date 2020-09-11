Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
• A report of a sex offense on Thompson Street in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on County Road 92 in Bryant.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 78 in Rosalie.
• A report of obstruction of justice on County Road 326 in Flat Rock.
• A report of harassment on County Road 33 in Hollywood.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
• A report of theft on County Road 236 in Paint Rock.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 38 in Section.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of a domestic dispute on Highway 79 in Scottsboro.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 1 in Paint Rock.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
• Amanda Waldrop, 30 of Bryant, was charged with criminal mischief third degree, giving false name to law enforcement, no permit for pistol and resisting arrest.
• Shawnda Shipp, 47 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree, obstructing justice and failure to pay.
• Bradley Rymal, 38 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Deborah Jane Arnold, 44 of Stevenson, was arrested on a theft of property third degree warrant.
• Cody Allen Campbell, 29 of Tennessee, was charged with assault second degree and reckless endangerment.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
• Mark Andrew Barnes, 38 of Scottsboro, was held in county jail for Tuscaloosa County.
• Rachel Diane Gregory, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ethen Rorex, 19 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation violation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
• At 3:34 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 100 block of Parks Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
• At 1:50 a.m., a report of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment in the 24000 block of Highway 35.
• At 1:24 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree in the 2400 block of Highway 35.
• At 7:17 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:10 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 300 block of Woodall Lane.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
• Cameron Lee Tolbert, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 41 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Victoria Noelle Chastain, 26 of Florida, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Glen Griffin, 39 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Tony Ray Sargent Jr., 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Danny Chris Wooten, 48 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Casey Wilkinson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
• Jennifer Michelle Brown, 44 of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Deanna Michelle Phillips, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Zachary Shane Ware, 29 of Grant, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.