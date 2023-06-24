If you are looking for a job in the Jackson and Dekalb County areas, there is a special event you should attend. Students and adults are invited to the Career Fair which will be at Northeast Alabama Community College in the Student Center on Wednesday. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This huge Career Fair is open to the public. You should bring your resume and come dressed for an interview.
There will be interviews conducted on site as well as on-site hires. Full-time as well as part-time positions will be available. If you are looking to explore a new career, this is the place for you.
Local businesses and industries will have representatives at this event. There will be members of the local workforce available to speak with you. Local officials will be there ready to help anyone with competing an application.
Sponsors of this Career Fair include Northeast Alabama Community, North Alabama Works, Impact Learning Center, Dekalb County Career Center, Jackson County Career Center, Dekalb County EDA, and Jackson County EDA (Economic Development Authority). The Career Fair is also sponsored by the Mountain Lakes Chamber as well as the Chambers from Rainsville, Fort Payne, and Henagar.
This is a great opportunity for those who are in the market for a job in this area. There will be plenty of people on hand to help, so come and take advantage of this opportunity. There will also be some music played during the day.
