For the second year in a row Scottsboro Junior High School teacher Trina Giles has been awarded one of TVA’s $5,000 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) grants.
She was among the more than 300 applicants vying for over $1.4 million in funding.
This year’s grant is for the Project Lead the Way Green Architecture Greenhouse Project. Giles teaches green architecture where the students learn architectural dimensioning and how to develop a house plan.
The junior high students have access to autodesk architectural software where they can create blueprints. These blueprints include aspects such as plumbing, furniture, roofing, flooring, electrical and HVAC systems. They learn how to utilize energy-saving resources such as solar lighting and insulation options.
Landscape design which includes greenhouse planting is incorporated into the home models as well as beautifying the school campus.
Models of temporary housing for families displaced by natural disaster are created as students portray FEMA teams under real-life applications.
Students in the medical detectives class learn how to diagnose and treat various illnesses based upon patient symptoms and test results. The analyze a case study and interpret the laboratory results.
These students perform a variety of tests such as blood pressure monitoring, temperature, pulse rates, and respiratory rates. They learn skills such as volumetric and digital pipetting as well as electrophoresis and chromatography.
They study the nervous system and diagnose neurological conditions. As they take the final step in the case study, the students take on the role of surgeon. They resect a tumor from a sheep brain.
In addition to being a junior high teacher, Giles is a clinical laboratory scientist still employed by a hospital laboratory. She has 22 years of experience in blood bank, microbiology, immunology, chemistry and hematology.
