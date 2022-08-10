During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved allocating $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Scottsboro Water Sewer Gas for a project that add a 16-inch line through Crawford Road, allowing for a pumping station to be added in Hollywood that would assist in the Scottsboro Industrial Park’s water availability.
“I’d like to thank the council for allocating ARPA money to the water project. That will go a long way to ensuring industrial growth as well as residential growth,” Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.