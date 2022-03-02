During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council voted to have Mayor Jim McCamy as their voting delegate for the upcoming Alabama League of Municipalities Convention, with City Council President Richard Bailey serving as the first alternate and Council member Nita Tolliver as the second alternate.
The voting delegates will vote on the leadership of the League of Municipalities each year as well as any other issues put to a vote during the Annual Business Session during the convention.
The Alabama League of Municipalities convention is a multi-day event that takes place from May 11 to May 14 in Tuscaloosa.
Through the convention, municipal leaders will have access to vendors, state agencies and networking opportunities, with Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and academic athletic counselor and author Brittany Wagner speaking during the convention.
