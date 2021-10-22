During Monday’s Republican Women of Jackson County’s meeting at Cattle Stampede, state auditor Jim Zeigler spoke to the group. Zeigler, a gubernatorial candidate under the republican party, facing off against current Governor Kay Ivey in the primary as well as Dean Odle and Stacy George in the Republican Primary.
During his speech, Zeigler spoke of his movements organized against some of Ivey’s propositions during her time as governor, including a failed attempt to stop the raised gas tax as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, which has raised the state gas tax from 18 cents to 28 cents over time since 2019. Though this movement failed, Zeigler said that this was the last time he had failed to push back against Ivey’s policies.
“I was blessed to lead the citizen movement against that (gas) tax and they ran over us. The good news is that was the last time that we lost a citizen movement against Governor Ivey,” Zeigler said.
The next movement by Zeigler would be over Ivey’s plan to build a new toll bridge on I-10, which would have cost $6 both ways to cross the bridge. Zeigler organized a Facebook group opposing the proposal and the group “Block the Tolls. Support Accountability”, which has over 51,000 members. Through this group, they were able to find the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization and contact members of the organization, to great effect. The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted 8-1 to reject the toll road proposal, the one “yes” vote being a member appointed by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The final and most recent organized movement led by Zeigler was Amendment One, voted statewide in March 2020. Amendment One would have allowed the governor to appoint State Board of Education members, effectively ending State Board elections. The vote received a 75% no vote. Zeigler’s wife, Jackie, currently serves as a member of the state board of education.
To close, Zeigler proposed that the 75% who voted no on that amendment, “his base”, support his run for governor.
“Let’s take over for the tax paying public, for the constitution, for the people of Alabama and let’s put the Montgomery ‘insiders’ out, that’s my appeal to you. Just like people in Montgomery telling me we couldn’t beat that toll bridge, we couldn’t beat Amendment One, we can’t beat the Ivey prison plan, they’re telling me you can’t beat Governor Ivey and the ‘insiders’, you just can’t do it,” Zeigler said. “Remember that 75% of the vote ‘no’ on the Amendment One? That’s our base if we can get the message out… The Montgomery ‘insiders’ have more money than we do but there’s more of us, by about 50-1, than there are of them.”
