FNB Bank announced this week that it is releasing the Disaster Relief funds collected to help with recovery efforts for those affected by the dock fire that struck Jackson County Park Marina Jan. 27.
To date, the bank has collected $37,847 from individuals and the proceeds of a benefit concert which took place Feb. 21 in Scottsboro.
The bank established the fund account to give the community a central location for donations on behalf of victims and families impacted by the fire, as well to support first responders who rushed to the scene.
FNB Bank CEO Steve Rownd said the bank will disperse the $37,847 raised in the disaster relief effort equally among the seven families who lived on boats destroyed during the fire to help them rebuild their lives.
Rownd said the bank will also make a donation of $2,500 to the first responder teams in Jackson County who responded to the scene.
The relief fund will be closed on Monday, March 16 in order to distribute the funds immediately.
“We can’t thank Jackson County enough for the generous support of their neighbors who were affected by this tragic event,” said Rownd. “And, of course, our hearts and condolences go out to those who lost their lives, loved ones and property in the fire.”
