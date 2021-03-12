16-year-old Garrett Southers is one of 10 people awarded the Eagle Award each year from the Alabama State Parks. He won the award from his Eagle Project with the Boy Scouts, where he installed five osprey nesting platforms around Lake Guntersville State Park.
The idea originally came from Michael Ezell, the naturalist for the park at the time, who suggested either that or re-painting and re-finishing his classroom. Southers liked the osprey idea better and decided to go forward with that project.
The osprey around the park had begun nesting in areas where they couldn’t be easily viewed by visitors. These nesting platforms would hopefully allow park visitors to be able to see the bird and its nest.
“Most importantly, it gives an opportunity for guests who may not be familiar with any of the different type of species or habitat in this case that live in and around the park and have an up-close and personal experience with osprey,” said Michael Jeffreys, district superintendent for the park. “They had been nesting in locations that weren’t as visible to people that didn’t have some type of watercraft. This is a viable opportunity for people to see osprey nesting right within the campground without going out on a boat.”
Southers then drafted a plan and submitted it to the Eagle Board for review. The Eagle Board then approved the project and Southers began working on gathering the materials needed.
“He really didn’t have to raise any money for this project because materials were donated from the companies, it was such a great thing… They pretty much gave him the materials to do [the project] with,” said Angie Southers, Garrett’s mother.
Southers took a weekend to get the platforms built and set up. Though it wasn’t a goal he accomplished alone, about 21 people assisted in building and setting up the platforms over the course of two days.
“It takes a lot [of leadership skill]. It’s one of the reasons why to reach that point of getting to the Eagle Project, you have to serve in leadership positions prior to [your eagle project], so you kind of have an idea of what it takes to lead a group of people. It forces them to learn, it forces them to improve on that leadership skill,” said Dana Lyons, Southers’ Scoutmaster. “When I get there, myself and the other adults, we don’t touch anything. When we built the nests, we got to the shop, and we came in and just sort of stood there. Didn’t start going to work, didn’t start doing anything, we waited for Garrett, Garrett had to be the one going ‘OK, I need somebody over here doing this and somebody over here doing that’”.
After completing the project, Southers turned his reports into the Eagle Board, who accepted his project as completed.
A few months later, someone was asking to reach Garrett and his parents through Eagle Scout Troop 7018’s Facebook page. It was through there that Southers learned he had won the Alabama State Park’s Eagle Award. Though he couldn’t be presented his award in-person, Southers is expected to receive his award soon.
“I learned kind of what it felt like to have something that you want to do and then to accomplish that goal and to accomplish it not for yourself but for the purpose of the project,” said Southers. “Accomplishing a project of that scale, I’ve never done before so it was very rewarding for myself to know that I had done something and that something had changed because of me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.