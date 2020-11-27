Scottsboro City Council President Richard Bailey announced the creation of two committees to address issues citizens expressed during the 2020 election cycle — a Paving Advisory Committee and a Building and Zoning Advisory Committee.
The creation of these committees signals the first steps to fulfilling Mayor Jim McCamy's campaign promises for long-term planning regarding Scottsboro’s road paving and to ensure that Scottsboro is "building friendly."
"We can get ahead of when the paving starts and be on the list when it starts," said Bailey about the motivations for starting the committee process now. He also stated that he expects the committee to begin meeting within the next two weeks.
Bailey emphasized that many of Scottsboro's road paving projects are small and can fit in between the larger projects that paving companies take on. A limited time to pave roads also means that schedules for these companies fill up quickly.
By creating the committee now Bailey hopes that they will be able to more effectively utilize this time.
The committee includes Mayor Jim McCamy, Wayne Moore, Josh Little and Council members Mike Ashburn and Nita Tolliver.
The city council also approved various measures that had previously been discussed at their work session on Nov. 16.
A one-time pay increase was approved for city employees for the month of December.
Stephen Kennamer, the city attorney, noted that the pay raise was not a Christmas bonus; however, the attorney added that it is a tradition for the council to give city employees such a raise.
"Since the 1950s, the city of Scottsboro has given its employees a one-time pay raise that just happens to be in the month December," said Kennamer.
The council approved a measure to add seven structures to a State grant program that provides funds for the demolition of blighted structures.
The fund allows cities to declare blighted structures, or those that have fallen into disrepair for a period of time with the cooperation of the property owner. Funds are then made available for the demolition of such properties.
According to the City Engineer, Josh Little, during the last council meeting the demolition process could begin as early as January of 2021.
The grant program was originally established by the state legislature with larger municipalities in mind, but has provide smaller cities, such as Scottsboro vital funds to deal with these structures and revitalize their landscapes.
The council passed a motion to approve work done that added a guardrail on Snodgrass Road under the High Risk Rural Roads grant from the State of Alabama. The fund allows municipalities to address issues with dangerous or high risk roads within rural areas.
The program, established by the U.S. Congress in 2010, requires that states with an increasing number of fatalities — measured as an average over a five-year period — establish a fund to address rural traffic fatalities and accidents.
In total, the State of Alabama has made $4.1 million available to local governments through the federally mandated program.
Adam Styles was appointed to the Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
During each council member's closing remarks, they offered their condolences to the family of Scottsboro City Fire Fighter Steven Dawson Beaird.
Governor Kay Ivey authorized flags in Scottsboro to be flown at half mast in honor of Beaird.
"We come to you hurting, grieving and with very heavy hearts at the loss of one of our own," said Jim McCamy during the meeting's invocation.
The council will next meet on Dec. 14 for a work session and council meeting.
