Employees at Polymer Industries in Henagar are painfully aware of the devastating disease because their Materials Manager, Chad Jeffers is fighting his own battle with stage 3 esophageal cancer.
Last year, Jeffers celebrated his 25-year anniversary with Polymer Industries. Today, Jeffers is facing a battle beyond what most of us can even comprehend. He has started chemotherapy to fight the cancer cells that are attacking his body.
His treatment will be painful, exhausting and devastating on him but it is necessary to give him more time, more years, more life. His doctors have said Chad is in for the battle of his life.
Over 350 Polymer Industries employees across the United States are showing their support for Jeffers on this journey by wearing purple shirts and purple bracelets.
His co-workers want him to know they are here for him and they are fighting with him. Chad's fight will get harder and he needs our thoughts and prayers.
Please be a warrior for Chad as he faces this most difficult journey.
