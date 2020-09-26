Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
• A report of theft on County Road 367 in Pisgah.
• A report of obstruction of justice on County Road 19 in Section.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
• A report of assault on Freeman Avenue in Bridgeport.
• A report of burglary on County Road 11 in Scottsboro.
• A report of a family disturbance on Parnell Circle in Woodville.
• A report of violation of court order on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
• A report of assault on County Road 89 in Bryant.
• A report of DUI on Highway 35 in Woodville.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
• Tony Sargent Sr., 52 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Matthew Carter Jones, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassing communications.
• Jason Henry Howse, 44 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Jimmy Franklin Holcomb Jr., 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• DeWayne Kelly Estes, 59 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Phillip Ray Beavers, 33 of Dutton, was charged with five counts of failure to pay, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing to elude.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
• Aundrea Michelle Floyd, 24 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Molly Sanders Crabtree, 40 of Bridgeport, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and harassment.
• Wesley Adam Jenkins, 33 of Gadsden, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Amanda Waldrop, 30 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Donald Ray Guthrie, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kelcey Scott, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Thomas Glenn Townson, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Logan David Hawkins, 27 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
• Cailei Marie Kirby, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Zachary Shane Ware, 29 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Sandra Darlene Walden, 54 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tanner Bo Baker, 19 of Section, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Timothy Blake Allen, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit card.
• Timothy DeWayne Hawkins, 57 of Langston, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Aaron Blake Miles, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Sheldon Lance Sinks, 30 of Tennessee, was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
• At 9:20 a.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft fourth degree in the 500 block of Dean Street.
• At 2:19 p.m., a report of DUI in the 24000 block of Highway 72.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
• At 7:26 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 100 block of Mac Allen Road.
• At 6:10 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:50 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 300 block of Henderson Lane.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
• Mitzi S. Payne, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jerry W. Vaughn, 42 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Amber Nicole Payne, 38 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
• Ethan Edward Phillips, 27 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Casie Lynn Smith, 34 of Henagar, was charged with DUI.
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
• Timothy DeWayne Hawkins, 57 of Langston, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Clarence William Hornsby II, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
