Daniel Johnson, a professional truck driver for Meteor Express Inc. in Scottsboro, recently competed in the Alabama Truck Driving Competition, sponsored by the Alabama Trucking Association in Pelham.
The event was held in late May at the Pelham Civic Center and consisted of three parts. There was a written test consisting of 40 questions, a vehicle defect event where the competition had to point out the defects on a semi-tractor and 53-foot long trailer and the obstacle course where the drivers had to navigate through a tight course of six different obstacles measuring their maneuvering abilities, speed and accuracy.
There were over 100 drivers in the competition with the winner going on to compete in the National Truck Driving Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana in August.
“While Dan did not win grand champion, he did win a $100 Visa gift card,” said Meteor Express Safety Director Jennifer Davis. “More importantly, he represented himself, his family, Meteor Express and the trucking industry very well at the competition.”
Johnson is a 1987 graduate of Scottsboro High School. He still resides locally with his wife, Lana. The couple have two sons, Kevin, 31 and Corey, 28.
Johnson has been a professional truck driver for 28 years. He has been with Meteor Express for 15 years. During his career, Johnson has acquired over 3 million safe driver miles.
Davis said Johnson travels over the road to all 48 continental states. He hauls flatbed commodities including over dimensional shipments.
“Dan has received the safe driver award for being accident free for 14 years of his 15-year employment with Meteor,” said Davis.
Johnson said the strangest cargo he ever hauled was three crates to the Naval Base in Panama City, Florida.
“They would not tell me what was in them,” he said. “They just told me to haul them down there. It was very intriguing.”
Johnson has competed in the ATA Truck Driving Competition in 2004, 2006 and 2007. He said he was excited to participate again next year.
“If you see Dan or any other professional truck drivers out and about, thank them for what they do for our country daily,” said Davis.
