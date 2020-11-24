Highlands Medical Center officials are urging citizens to donate blood due to extreme declines.
“We are currently experiencing a shortage of blood in this country, and this has even impacted us here in Jackson County,” said Dr. Lonnie Albin, the hospital’s chief medical officer.
There will be blood drives at Highlands Medical Center in December. Blood drives will be held at the hospital’s main entrance on Dec. 2, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“I realize that the current pandemic may have something to do with the shortage as people may have concerns about getting out to donate,” said Albin. “Please be assured that donation centers and events go to great lengths to screen potential donors for current illnesses, particularly COVID-19, in order to reduce exposure.”
Temporary blood shortages are not uncommon during summer and winter holidays each year, but the pandemic has created a chronic shortage across the country that shows no sign of improving.
“Doctors and others in the medical profession saves lives every day around this country,” said Wendi Raeuchle, Highlands marketing director. “However, this could not be done without the generous donation of blood from people who could be anyone from our family, friends, neighbors to someone who lives out of state.”
“Please help us continue to give the gift of live to those in need by donating blood,” added Albin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.