Parents of children who will be attending Caldwell Elementary School are encouraged to attend one of the Title I parent meetings that have been scheduled. Important information regarding the beginning of school will be relayed at these meetings.
The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27. Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The meetings will be in the auditorium at the Page Administration Building located at 305 Scott Street.
Caldwell Principal Zac Holt and others will conduct the meeting. They will also be available to answer questions.
Construction going on at Caldwell will be changing some things regarding the arrival and dismissal of students. The school will also be on a staggered start, so not all students will attend on August 4. More details about the staggered start will be addressed in another article.
Holt encourages parents of the Caldwell students to make plans to attend one of these meetings. There is no need to attend both meetings. He will provide a lot of information which will help to make the start of this school year go more smoothly.
If you have driven in the area of the school, you are already aware of the construction. There will be limited parking. Look for more details about the pick up and dismissal with a detailed drawing coming in an article in The Jackson County Sentinel on Saturday, July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.