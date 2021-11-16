During Monday’s meeting, the Scottsboro City Council discussed dedicating part of South Broad Street to Dr. Wayne Patterson, who died in a biking accident on June 29.
The portion of South Broad Street proposed would be from the intersection of Alabama Highway 279 and Alabama Highway 79 to Ida Moody Road, about a two-mile stretch of road.
Due to this being a state highway, if the city council were to pass this item next week, it would be under the motion to send out a resolution to State Sen. Steve Livingston, who would then take the resolution to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.