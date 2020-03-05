Kevin McBride was nervous all day on Tuesday leading up to the election, but by the end of the night he was excited, overwhelmed and grateful.
McBride defeated incumbent Mike Sisk for the Jackson County Commission District 4 seat on Tuesday. McBride received 55% of the vote with 4,980 ballots cast for him. Sisk received 4,040 votes, which was 45% of the vote.
McBride said his campaign has been a “wonderful experience.”
“Thank you to everyone who supported me,” said McBride. “There were a lot of people who went out and worked and put in their valuable time for me.”
McBride said he is looking forward to helping move Jackson County forward. He said he wants to learn the ins and outs of the county and see the county’s income and expenditures to help come up with a plan of action for the county’s financial problem.
He wants to help better the county’s infrastructure. He said the roads are in terrible shape, and that causes safety concerns for citizens. He also wants to help retain county employees. McBride said the county is losing great workers, and he wants to help keep them.
McBride also credited Sisk for running a good race. He said he and Sisk are neighbors and that he is good man.
Sisk said he had no regrets during his time on the commission.
“I tried to address the important issues in Jackson County, and I tried to do the right thing for the people of Jackson County.” said Sisk. “I appreciate everyone who voted for me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Jackson County.”
Sisk said he will continue to be the same person during his final months on the commission. He said he will continue to work for the county and with the legislative delegation to help with the county’s financial situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.