Scottsboro High School Principal Rob Paradise is changing jobs.
On Monday, the Guntersville City School Board approved hiring Paradise as the new principal at Guntersville Middle School.
“Guntersville Middle School is a very nice school in a quality school system,” said Paradise.
“We hired a very experienced and qualified person,” said Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett. “I am excited to get to work with him. Rob has a wealth of experience at the middle school level.”
Paradise served two years as Scottsboro High School principal. Prior to that, he served two years as North Jackson High School principal. A graduate of Skyline High School, Paradise has over 24 years of education experience, in Scottsboro and Jackson County.
He served as assistant principal at Skyline before spending two years as principal at Stevenson Middle School.
“Rob brings a new set of eyes and new vision,” said Barnett. “He is regarded in high character. I look forward to working with him and leading Guntersville to a path of excellence.”
Paradise said he will finish out the week in Scottsboro before beginning his new job on Aug. 2. He said he will miss his Scottsboro staff and faculty.
“The Scottsboro faculty and staff have been incredible,” said Paradise. “I will miss them and the opportunity to work with them. I wish them nothing but the best.”
