During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, Drew McNutt spoke to the council about a tourism grant for this year’s upcoming Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ Fishing Tournament, the country’s largest charity fishing tournament, raising funds for the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center. Since starting in 2016, the tournament has raised over $915,000, with this year’s event slated to break through the $1 million mark.

“It’s an incredible feat that a lot of people have played a lot of important parts in, the City of Scottsboro, Goose Pond, everybody in the surrounding area has done a phenomenal job in believing in our mission and our passion that started with our children and we’re going to continue that,” McNutt said.

