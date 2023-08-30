This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who enjoys serving her community. Mattie Grace Welch is a senior at Skyline High School.
Mattie received an award for Community Service in 2022. She had given 20 hours of service to the community.
She says that English is her favorite school subject. “I love to write,” she adds.
Mattie would say to a high school freshman, “Enjoy your year as a freshman and love yourself. You matter, and you can do great things. Don’t hold yourself back especially if you’re afraid of your classmates or peers’ opinions on the things you do or don’t do. Be the best ‘you’ that you can be.”
Mattie’s favorite things about Skyline High School are her wonderful friends and teachers that she can truly rely on and talk to.
After she graduates from high school, Mattie plans to earn a two-year college. She will then use this to help find the job that is right for her.
This young lady loves her friends and family. When she has free time, Mattie likes to draw and write.
She is also good at axe throwing.
The daughter of Bill and Sherrie Welch, Mattie has one sister, Kelsey Phillips. Her grandparents are Rex and Brenda Scivally. The family has three cats, two Poodles, and six Australian Shepherds.
Mattie attends the Church of the Highlands. There she participates in Serve Day and Trafficking Hope.
