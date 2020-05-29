Jackson County Probate Judge Victor Manning and Revenue Commissioner Jeff Arnold attended the Jackson County Commission meeting Monday afternoon to defend their employees after a statement was made regarding their work schedule at last week’s meeting.
A comment was made last week about employees from the Probate Office and Revenue Commissioner’s office working only 30 hours per week and getting paid for a full 80-hour work week.
Manning said the comment was a misunderstanding. His employees did work a split shift, and Manning said that was due to CDC recommendations.
Manning said his employees came in to work between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to get ready for when the doors would open at 8:30 a.m. Manning said the doors of the courthouse were closed at 10:30 a.m. for cleaning, his employees waited on everyone in line.
He said that put them leaving closer to 11 a.m. After that, he said his employees would go to the post office and get the mail. They would then make their daily bank deposits.
Manning said that gave employees a short lunch. When the Courthouse closed at 4 p.m., employees had to balance up and prepared to deposit for the next day, which Manning said put his employees leaving closer to 5 p.m.
“Our office worked really hard,” said Manning.
Manning thanked all county employees for the hard work they have done, and he especially wanted to thank his employees for the work they did.
Arnold said he was not concerned about any other elected official’s office, or what they got paid during the two weeks when the Courthouse reopened.
“I’ve got the best employees I could ask for, and I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t feel I owe it to them to come to their defense,” said Arnold.
Arnold said the comment made last week that his employees only worked 30 hours and got paid for 80 is “absolutely inaccurate.” His employees got to work at 7:30 a.m. to do online payments, process mail, and emails to answer. Arnold said his employees worked until 11 or 11:30 a.m. while the Courthouse was closed. He said there were several days when his employees were there until 6 p.m. or later.
“We worked way more than 30 hours,” said Arnold.
He wanted to say how proud he was of his employees. He said on a normal pay period, they wait on about 2,000 customers. During those two weeks, on a split shift, his employees waited on 3,000 customers.
“My employees just don’t appreciate to be made to look like they got a great benefit from being off every other day,” said Arnold. “We would rather have been here and worked through that.”
Commission Chairman Tim Guffey agreed with Manning and Arnold’s comments.
“There were a lot of misstatements and misconceptions made, so I was glad that the Revenue Commissioner and Probate Judge straightened it out,” said Guffey. “Because the employees that work down there deserve the community to know the truth, and what was portrayed wasn’t the truth.”
