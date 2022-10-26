St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scottsboro hosted its tenth annual Red Mass for the Jackson County Bench and Bar on Friday, September 30th.  The Hon. Gaines C. McCorquodale, Presiding Circuit Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, encompassing Clarke, Choctaw and Washington Counties, Alabama, was the speaker. 

Judge McCorquodale preached a message about the Bar’s common duty of fidelity to the law, to the profession, and to the community.  The group enjoyed lunch together after the service.  The photo shows the Rev. Polly H. Robb and lawyers and judges attending in front of St. Luke’s after the service, including guests Judge Richard Minor and Judge Bill Cole of the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

(0) comments

