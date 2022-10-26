St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scottsboro hosted its tenth annual Red Mass for the Jackson County Bench and Bar on Friday, September 30th. The Hon. Gaines C. McCorquodale, Presiding Circuit Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, encompassing Clarke, Choctaw and Washington Counties, Alabama, was the speaker.
Judge McCorquodale preached a message about the Bar’s common duty of fidelity to the law, to the profession, and to the community. The group enjoyed lunch together after the service. The photo shows the Rev. Polly H. Robb and lawyers and judges attending in front of St. Luke’s after the service, including guests Judge Richard Minor and Judge Bill Cole of the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
The Red Mass is based on the Roman Catholic service, which began nearly eight hundred years ago, and is celebrated annually at the start of the new term of court for judges, attorneys, law school professors, students, and government officials seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit for all who work for justice.
The service originated in Europe during the High Middle Ages and is named from the red vestments symbolizing the tongues of fire of the Holy Spirit that descended on the Apostles at Pentecost. In the United States, Red Mass was first held in 1877 at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Detroit, Michigan, and is now celebrated throughout the country, including at St. Peter’s Church in Montgomery, Alabama, since 1975.
