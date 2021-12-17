In preparation for an increase in holiday travel, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m. The following weekend there will be no temporary road closures from Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
ALDOT is limiting road work and lane closures for the safety of the traveling public, road construction workers and maintenance workers.
“Give the gift of safe driving to your passengers and others on the road this holiday season,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. “Safe driving begins with making sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. Almost 60 percent of those who died from a vehicle crash in Alabama in 2020 were not wearing a seat belt.”
AAA expects nearly 100 million car travelers this year, that’s about 28% higher than last year. Following the dramatic decrease in roadway traveling in 2020, this year will see traffic numbers back to near record volumes. ALDOT encourages those traveling Alabama’s roadways to plan ahead, allow extra time to reach their destination, and drive alert and without distractions.
ALDOT offers these tips for safe driving this holiday season:
Buckle Up – Using a safety belt is the easiest and most effective way to reduce injuries and save lives during a crash.
Drive Sober – Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger, because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination.
Plan Ahead – Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.
