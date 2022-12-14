Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
• Julie Ann Talley, 49 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
• James Matthew Morris, 27 of Fyffe, was charged with attempt to elude and using false identity to avoid arrest.
• John Edward Reaves, 51 of Estillfork, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Brandon Lynn Tinker, 38 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
• Gavin Matthew York, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
• Tammy Lynn Williams, 62 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Allison Swafford Hutchins, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Margaret Anne Smith, 55 of Stevenson, was charged with speeding, driving while license suspended and using false identity to avoid arrest.
• Brian Zane Miller, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
• Jacob Allen Garrett, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sandra Kay Steele (Bradford), 63 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Allan Bradford, 57 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, DEC. 12
• James W. Aiken, 54 of Bryant, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Steven Chase Carter, 27 of Pisgah, was arrested on three probation revocations and charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Brandon Scott Wade, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alejandro Lainez Felipe, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree and public lewdness.
• Andrea Daneene Morgan, 33 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Bobby D. Long, 36 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Kenneth Wayne Stone, 63 of Hollywood, was charged with theft.
• Kurtis Scott Johnson, 33 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• John Alex Albright, 59 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Melvin Dewayne Smith, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
• Trevor Labron Bass, 26 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
