A large crowd gathered at Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County early Monday morning where the enlisted men and women who lost their lives while serving the country were remembered and honored with a wreath laying ceremony.
Before the program began veterans and civilians alike could be seen searching the names etched into the granite wall where all of the names of Jackson County’s service members who were killed in action are memorialized.
James Goolesby, who served in the Navy, said he came to the program to remember those who lost their lives.
“We need to remember. We don’t need to forget what they have done,” he said. “The ones who served then, and the ones who are serving now.”
Goolesby said he was taking time Monday to remember his uncle who was killed in World War II.
“My daddy’s twin brother, Howard Goolesby,” he said.
Michael Bullock and his family also searched the wall for a family name— Clyde Gentle who died in Vietnam.
“We have an uncle listed here,” said Bullock. “We are here to honor him, and all of the others. It’s very important to honor our heroes. Everybody is touched by the names up there.”
Before wreaths were placed at the Honor Wall, Raymond Brandon, chaplain for VFW Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30, said a prayer for prisoners of war, those still missing in action and the families who have lost loved ones.
After the wreaths were placed, Taps played while veterans saluted and civilians stood with their hands over their hearts.
When the bugle stopped playing, Nathan Green, commander of VFW Post 6073, said, “Today is a day of remembrance. We need to remember all of the families that gave their sons and daughters to this country. We need to thank the ones that did not come home, especially. They gave more than any of the rest of us. We need to go forward and always remember them. Remember it’s their day.”
He added that there are 81,000 service members still missing in action from the start of World War II to present day.
“Remember them, and their families also, because they do not have closure at this point,” Green said.
Ed Clayson, American Legion Post 30 finance officer, reiterated that the day was to remember those who sacrificed their lives and did not come home from.
“The latest of those service members that sacrificed their lives were the 13 service members that died in Afghanistan just a little bit less than a year ago in a terrorist bombing while they were there trying to rescue civilians that were terribly afraid,” Clayson said. “Since the American Revolution through the Global War on Terrorism more than one million service members have died for their country, and that is why we are here today there are lots of things we can do to honor their commitment.”
Refreshments were served at the Post Home following the wreath laying ceremony.
A Memorial Day Program, featuring guest spears Aaron Bruce Tibbets, followed at Collins Intermediate auditorium.
