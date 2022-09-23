On Thursday, Oct.13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber, in partnership with Main Street, Downtown Business Owners Association and the Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship will hold a free marketing workshop for local businesses.
Founder and CEO of Marketing and Public Relations firm Flourish Megan Nivens-Tannett will lead the workshop to provide marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses. While the workshop is open to anyone, registration is requested for the event. Dinner will be provided by the chamber.
