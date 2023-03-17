In January, Jackson County Deputy Jonathan Wilbanks responded to a call where a victim had apparently hanged themselves. When he arrived on the scene, he found the victim not breathing, on the floor with a woman performing CPR on the victim and the victim bleeding from a large head laceration as a result of the victim’s fall.
Utilizing the Automated External Defibrillator and first aid kits put in the cars, Wilbanks and Deputy Dhruvil Patel continued the CPR and worked to slow the bleeding from the laceration until EMS arrived at the scene. After EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, he is believed to be fully recovered.
“As an administrator, I’m very proud of the efforts he did that day. It’s part of the job but I think that’s going above and beyond when you provide medical emergency treatment at the scene,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said.
Harnen initially didn’t hear of the actions that day, having to find out on his own and then moving to recommend the Lifesaving Ribbon award for Deputy Wilbanks.
“All of our men and women do a really good job and I’m certain that any of them would do the same thing in the exact same situation. I’m proud of all of them and hope that (their work) is recognized in the community,” Harnen said.
