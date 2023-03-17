Jonathan Wilbanks

Jackson County Deputy Jonathan Wilbanks was awarded the Lifesaving Ribbon award during Tuesday's Jackson County Commission meeting

In January, Jackson County Deputy Jonathan Wilbanks responded to a call where a victim had apparently hanged themselves. When he arrived on the scene, he found the victim not breathing, on the floor with a woman performing CPR on the victim and the victim bleeding from a large head laceration as a result of the victim’s fall.

Utilizing the Automated External Defibrillator and first aid kits put in the cars, Wilbanks and Deputy Dhruvil Patel continued the CPR and worked to slow the bleeding from the laceration until EMS arrived at the scene. After EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, he is believed to be fully recovered. 

