A Pisgah man is in jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting his 65-year-old neighbor Tuesday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities responded to call at a residence on County Road 778 in Pisgah around noon Tuesday.
“Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect allegedly went to his neighbor’s residence and forced his way into the home,” said Harnen.
The suspect, Jimmy Peek Jr., 49, allegedly assaulted the victim, dragging him outside the residence, according to Harnen.
“Peek took several personal items from the victim, including his wallet and a fire department portable radio,” said Harnen.
Harnen added that Peek was in possession of a firearm, which he allegedly fired at or near the victim.
Peek was arrested and charged with robbery first degree. Harnen said Peek was transported to the Jackson County Jail without incident. As of Friday, Peek remained in jail on a $100,000 bond.
Harnen said the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.
