During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council, the council unanimously approved a resolution allowing city clerk Whitney Phillips to acknowledge and sign on two current settlements in the ongoing Opioid litigation.

“The resolution basically gives (Phillips) the authority to acknowledge the settlement and then sign the paperwork, of course, she would bring it to (the city council’s) attention,” city attorney Stephen Kennamer said.

