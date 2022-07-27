During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council, the council unanimously approved a resolution allowing city clerk Whitney Phillips to acknowledge and sign on two current settlements in the ongoing Opioid litigation.
“The resolution basically gives (Phillips) the authority to acknowledge the settlement and then sign the paperwork, of course, she would bring it to (the city council’s) attention,” city attorney Stephen Kennamer said.
The two settlements will total approximately $212 million, split between the state and about 150 subdivisions of the state. The City of Scottsboro’s share of this settlement is unknown at this time.
The State of Alabama is currently taking on multiple drug companies over the opioid crisis, with several settlements having already been reached and more expected in the future. The State of Alabama declined the opportunity to join the nationwide opioid settlement, being one of four states to do so, opting instead to take on the companies itself.
